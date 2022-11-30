Mired in crisis, World Cup run was always a dream for Iran

With his side needing only a draw against the Americans to qualify for the knockout rounds for the first time in six World Cup appearances, Iran's coach Carlos Queiroz worked hard to prepare the players mentally, but they had no chance against a young, determined and tactically superior US side.

Queiroz has been incensed by what he called the politicisation of his World Cup team, blasting some fans who booed them in Qatar and complaining of harassment of a squad that just wanted to play football and make their nation proud.

After their elimination on Tuesday, Queiroz lauded his players for trying to turn their campaign around and win the respect of the world.

"Thanks to their work, teamwork, the conversations we had, the players little by little started smiling again and understood to whom they are playing," he said.

"We need to deal with the reality and come back stronger and better and be sure that next time Iran qualify, they prepare better, are able to have their minds, spirit and soul in the game."