Neymar and Danilo to miss rest of group stage with ankle injuries

Brazil duo Neymar and Danilo will miss their country's remaining two World Cup group games and face a fight to be fit for the knockout stage after sustaining injuries in Thursday's 2-0 win over Serbia, a source close to the team told Reuters on Friday.

Brazil top Group G and next face Switzerland and Cameroon, without their most famous player Neymar and ever-reliable fullback Danilo, though the team's doctor confirmed only that they would miss the Swiss game.

"Neymar and Danilo went through an MRI on Friday afternoon and we found ligament damage in the ankle of both of them," Rodrigo Lasmar told reporters.