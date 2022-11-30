All players in Argentina are at a similar level, says Scaloni

"When we said that there are 26 players, we said that anyone can play and the level is very even. If one plays, another one has to go out and so on, always with the best for the team."

Scaloni said he is yet to decide his final line-up for Wednesday's match against Poland, where they will look to advance to the knockout stages by topping Group C.

"We're expecting a difficult match. Poland are a team that at times close well in the box and also create situations for you in the box. We have to see who's playing," Scaloni, 44, said.

"It's different depending on who is there. Our idea is quite clear. We'll try to defend set pieces with concentration."