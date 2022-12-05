Morocco gearing up for another 'final' against Spain

Morocco will start Tuesday's last-16 World Cup clash against Spain as underdogs but they are ready to play another "final" to upset the 2010 champions, 36 years after their last appearance at this stage of the tournament.

The Maghreb side advanced top of their group by beating Canada and Belgium, and drawing with Croatia, reaching the last 16 for the first time since they lost 1-0 to West Germany in 1986.

"It's going to be a very difficult game against one of the best teams in the world, they're among the top favourites," coach Walid Regragui told a news conference on Monday.