Brazil hope to have Neymar back for last-16 clash, says coach



Brazil are hopeful they will have Neymar back for the World Cup knockout stage as his recovery from an ankle injury is going well, assistant coach Cleber Xavier said on Thursday.

The 30-year-old Paris St-Germain forward was again absent from training on Thursday as coach Tite prepared his team to face Cameroon in their final Group G match on Friday.

With their ticket already booked for the next round after two wins, Tite will rotate his squad to keep some players fresh for a likely last-16 match on Monday if they finish top.

Defenders Alex Sandro and Danilo, who are also recovering from injuries, were part of the group which trained on Thursday and should be available for the knockout stage.