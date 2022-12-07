    বাংলা

    Ramos, Pepe give Portugal 2-0 halftime lead over Swiss in last 16

    A scintillating 17th-minute strike from Goncalo Ramos and a powerful header from Pepe gave Portugal a 2-0 halftime lead

    Reuters
    Published : 6 Dec 2022, 07:09 PM
    Updated : 6 Dec 2022, 07:09 PM

    A scintillating 17th-minute strike from Goncalo Ramos and a powerful header from Pepe gave Portugal a 2-0 halftime lead over Switzerland in their World Cup last-16 match on Tuesday.

    Brought into the team in place of captain Cristiano Ronaldo for his first World Cup start, Ramos fired into the top corner at the near post from a seemingly impossible angle.

    Pepe added the second just after the half hour mark when he beat two defenders in the air to head home a corner. Ramos almost scored again just before halftime when his low shot was superbly saved by Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

    The winners face Morocco in the quarter-finals.

    Portugal coach Fernando Santos benched skipper and all-time top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo for the clash against Switzerland, with veteran defender Pepe taking the captain's armband.

    Ronaldo, the first player to score in five World Cups, has only one goal in Qatar which came in Portugal's group opener against Ghana.

    He appeared to challenge Santos over the decision to substitute him in their loss to South Korea but the 37-year-old, a free agent after leaving Manchester United, denied that was the case.

    Bruno Fernandes's return is a boost for the 2016 European champions, however, after he grabbed two goals and two assists in the first two games before being rested for the Korea clash.

    The playmaker slotted in behind Joao Felix, who also returned to the starting lineup, and Ramos.

    Xherdan Shaqiri is one goal away from matching Sepp Huegi's record for most World Cup goals scored by a Swiss player (six) and he lined up with skipper Granit Xhaka in midfield.

    Breel Embolo, Switzerland's top scorer in Qatar with two goals, continued to lead the line while first choice goalkeeper Yann Sommer returned after missing their last group game against Serbia due to illness.

    Portugal: Diogo Costa, Diogo Dalot, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro, Bruno Fernandes, Otavio, Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix, William Carvalho, Goncalo Ramos

    Switzerland: Yann Sommer, Edimilson Fernandes, Manuel Akanji, Breel Embolo, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodriguez, Djibril Sow, Ruben Vargas, Fabian Schaer, Xherdan Shaqiri

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Round of 16 - Morocco v Spain - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - December 6, 2022 Morocco's Yassine Bounou in action as Spain's Pablo Sarabia misses a penalty during the penalty shootout
    Morocco advance as Spain flop in shootout
    Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou saves spot-kicks from Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets as Pablo Sarabia hits the post
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Round of 16 - Brazil v South Korea - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - December 5, 2022 South Korea coach Paulo Bento shakes hands with Son Jun-ho as he looks dejected after being eliminated from the World Cup
    Asia again unrepresented at business end
    Japan stunned both Germany and Spain 2-1 to top a tough group even after they suffered a 1-0 shock themselves at the hands of Costa Rica
    Dec 5, 2022; Al-Wakrah, Qatar; Croatia manager Zlatko Dalic celebrates following their 3-1 victory on penalty kicks against Japan in a round of sixteen match during the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Al-Janoub Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
    Brazil's quality is terrifying: Dalic
    Dalic, who led Croatia to the 2018 final, had said after the win over Japan that he would prefer to meet South Korea rather than Brazil for a place in the semi-finals
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Round of 16 - Netherlands v United States - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - December 3, 2022 Netherlands' Virgil van Dijk celebrates after the match as Netherlands progress to the quarter finals REUTERS/John Sibley
    Van Dijk rates Messi best
    The Netherlands captain remains wary about the threat Messi poses when the Dutch go up against Argentina in Friday’s quarter-finals 

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher