Moroccan flags fly around Arab World in mark of World Cup pride

The flags, team jerseys and billboards with players are on full display in Rabat ahead of Morocco's World Cup semi-final against France on Wednesday, but the team will have support much farther afield as the first Arab or African side to get that far.

In Arab nations, Morocco's exploits have particularly captured people's imaginations during the first World Cup ever held in an Arab country and after the team posed with a Palestinian flag.

Morocco has outdone expectations by beating a succession of much higher-ranked European teams - Belgium in the group stage and then Spain and Portugal in the knockout rounds. It has laid on more than a dozen extra flights to take fans to Qatar.