Argentina will 'break our backs' to beat Australia, says Scaloni





Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni complained about the limited recovery time ahead of his squad's World Cup last-16 clash against Australia but promised his team would play out of their skins to ensure there are no more surprises at the tournament.

Argentina beat Poland late on Wednesday to book their spot in the knockout stages and must play Australia on Saturday, a turnaround time that Scaloni had previously described as "absolute madness".

Scaloni and midfielder Rodrigo De Paul said they have yet to train, instead focusing on down time and recovery over the past two days.

"Australia, who finished second in the group, played at 6 p.m. and we finished first (in our group) but played at 10 p.m. We went to bed at 4 a.m. and that has an impact when you have a game in 48 hours," Scaloni told reporters on Friday.

"We will break our backs on this pitch to compete, we know how difficult this World Cup is, this is football.