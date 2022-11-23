Modric plays down talk of another Croatia World Cup hot streak

Croatia captain Luka Modric on Tuesday sought to quash early talk of a repeat of his country's astonishing 2018 World Cup run, and said comparisons about his own form were pointless distractions from tough games ahead.

Modric was player of the tournament at the World Cup in Russia, when Croatia defied the odds to come from behind and go to extra time in an unprecedented three knockout matches, before losing to France in the final.

To get there again, Croatia will need a good start against Wednesday's opponents Morocco in Group F, before facing Canada and second-ranked Belgium.

"Definitely, what we've been through in 2018 in Russia is unforgettable and indelible in my mind. Others can continue speaking about it but we need to put it aside and focus on what's ahead," Modric told a news conference.