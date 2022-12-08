Brazil game should be a final, but Croats hungry for more World Cup glory

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic wishes their World Cup last-eight clash against five-time world champions Brazil was instead a mouth-watering final but his side are ready to set the record straight with a first ever win over the heavy favourites.

Dalic compared Friday's encounter to their final against France four years ago, which they lost 4-2, and said failure to win against Brazil on four previous occasions meant nothing.

"I believe that this match will be the most demanding one," he told a news conference on Thursday. "I can compare it to the final against France in the previous World Cup."

"A great opponent and a great challenge for us. We have had 11 matches at these two World Cups and we lost one. I wish this match came a bit later, I wish it waited for us later (in the tournament) but life is such."