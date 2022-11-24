    বাংলা

    Ronaldo breaks record as Portugal up and running with Ghana win

    Ronaldo shrugs off his bitter split with Manchester United to claim yet another record

    Reuters
    Published : 24 Nov 2022, 03:10 PM
    Updated : 24 Nov 2022, 03:10 PM

    Cristiano Ronaldo drew a line under a tumultuous tournament build-up as he wrote his name in the record books to become the first player to score in five World Cups in a 3-2 victory for Portugal over Ghana on Thursday.

    Ronaldo drilled home a penalty in the 65th minute of the Group H encounter to set his side on their way and while Andre Ayew equalised for Ghana, Portugal turned on the afterburners with two quick-fire goals to effectively seal the deal at Stadium 974.

    Joao Felix produced a delicate finish to give them the lead and Rafael Leao added a third to hand Portugal their first win in the opening match of the World Cup since 2006, even if Osman Bukari pulled another one back for Ghana late on.

    Portugal, who top the group with three points, next face Uruguay on Monday, when Ghana play South Korea.

    Most of the action was condensed into a short period after the 60th minute with Portugal taking the lead when awarded a soft penalty after Ronaldo went down following minimal shoulder-to-shoulder contact with Mohammed Salisu.

    Ronaldo closed his eyes as he waited to begin his run up, stuttered and smashed the ball into the net to the keeper's right.

    Ghana fired back quickly though when Mohammed Kudus's cross found its way to Ayew who tapped home.

    Portugal then revved into gear with Felix latching onto a Bruno Fernandes through ball and lifting his finish nonchalantly over the keeper.

    Fernandes was the architect of their third goal too, playing another superb throughball for substitute Leao to slide his finish across the keeper and into the bottom corner.

    There was tension at the end, however, as Ghana pulled another goal back with Osman Bukari heading a cross from the left in the 89th minute.

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - Portugal v Ghana - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - November 24, 2022 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal with Joao Mario.
    Ronaldo is first player to score in five World Cups
    Ronaldo had been tied on scoring at four World Cups alongside Pele, Uwe Seeler and Miroslav Klose
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Brazil Training - Al Arabi SC Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 23, 2022 Brazil's Neymar during training
    What can we expect from Neymar?
    He burst onto the international stage in 2010 with a goal on his debut against the United States
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Poland Press Conference - Al Kharaitiyat SC Training Facilities, Umm Salal, Qatar - November 24, 2022 Poland coach Czeslaw Michniewicz, Jakub Kaminski and Michal Skoras during a press conference REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
    Poland face tricky test against confident Saudi
    Saudi Arabia stunned the world by beating the Argentines 2-1 and could upset the odds again against a Poland side
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Germany v Japan - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 23, 2022 Japan fans with banners celebrate outside the stadium after the match REUTERS/Issei Kato
    Japan clean up after brushing aside Germany
    Japan fans also coordinate to clean up their rubbish in the stands at the Khalifa Stadium

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher