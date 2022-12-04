Messi carries the load to help Argentina into the quarter-finals

Argentina slowed the game down as they do, but the rapier strikes that are supposed to follow the variation in pace rarely materialised unless Messi was receiving the ball, which he almost always did with his back to the goal.

In the 35th minute, however, Messi received a glimpse of the goal after a slick move from a free kick and made no mistake, firing a laser-guided shot through the legs of Australia's Harry Souttar and into the far corner of the net.

"It's a privilege to play with Messi," said right back Nahuel Molina. "With him on the pitch we know that we just need to be patient because he is the ace up our sleeve."

Argentina's second goal came gift-wrapped when Julian Alvarez pounced on a mistake by Australia goalkeeper Mat Ryan and, apart from one Lautaro Martinez effort blasted well over the bar, there were precious few other chances.

Messi, however, has long become accustomed to carrying a huge load for his country and three goals in four games in Qatar shows he might be approaching the kind of dazzling form that might take Argentina deep into the tournament.

The target is to finally add the World Cup to his already glittering collection of trophies and it would take a brave man to bet against him doing it.