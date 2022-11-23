Japanese give Germans a taste of their own Bundesliga medicine

Japan's Bundesliga players took matters into their own hands in their 2-1 comeback win over Germany in Group E of the World Cup on Wednesday, giving their opponents a taste of their own medicine.

In the days before the match the Japanese waxed lyrical over the contribution of Germany and its coaches for helping to develop the game in the country in the decades after World War Two.

But when they left the pitch at Doha's Khalifa stadium as sensational winners they had clearly outsmarted their teachers.

Strikes from Freiburg's Ritsu Doan and VfL Bochum's Takuma Asano, who struck from fellow Bundesliga player Ko Itakura's deep free kick, gave the Asians their first ever win over Germany.

It was the two scorers, both substitutes, who woke their team up from their first half slumber.