Portugal fans plunge into sadness after World Cup elimination

Portugal fans were overcome with sadness and frustration on Saturday after their fancied team crashed out of the World Cup to Morocco, a lower-ranked side that had already ousted Spain.

Supporters, many wearing scarves in the green and red colors of the Portuguese flag as they watched the match in Lisbon's bars and restaurants, had hoped to see their country reach the semi-finals. For them, the result was deeply frustrating.

Portugal, fresh from their knockout demolition of Switzerland, were beaten by Morocco 1-0. The country's all-time top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo was again out of the starting line-up after being benched for the last-16 tie against Switzerland.

Ronaldo, 37, left Saturday's game in tears. The country's football federation had earlier had to publicly deny reports that the skipper had threatened to leave during the tournament.