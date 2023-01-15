    বাংলা

    Chelsea sign Ukrainian winger Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk

    They hijack Arsenal's move for the 22-year-old and agree to pay 100 million euros

    Published : 15 Jan 2023, 03:08 PM
    Updated : 15 Jan 2023, 03:08 PM

    Chelsea announced Mykhailo Mudryk as their fifth signing of the January transfer window on Sunday, after the Ukrainian winger completed his move from Shakhtar Donetsk to the Premier League club.

    Financial details of the transfer were not revealed, but British media reported Chelsea hijacked Arsenal's move for the 22-year-old and agreed to pay 100 million euros ($108 million), of which 30 million euros are in add-ons.

    "This is a huge club, in a fantastic league and it is a very attractive project for me at this stage of my career," Mudryk said in a statement.

    "I'm excited to meet my new team-mates and I'm looking forward to working and learning under Graham Potter and his staff."

