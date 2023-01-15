Chelsea sign Ukrainian winger Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk

Chelsea announced Mykhailo Mudryk as their fifth signing of the January transfer window on Sunday, after the Ukrainian winger completed his move from Shakhtar Donetsk to the Premier League club.

Financial details of the transfer were not revealed, but British media reported Chelsea hijacked Arsenal's move for the 22-year-old and agreed to pay 100 million euros ($108 million), of which 30 million euros are in add-ons.