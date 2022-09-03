Serena's style changed the game in fashion, business

From glossy magazine covers to generation-defining on-court styles, Serena Williams took a bow at the US Open on Friday, having rewritten the fashion playbook for female athletes while building an empire of her own.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner chose the bible of women's fashion, Vogue, to announce she was "evolving away from tennis," before taking to the court in her bedazzling Nike sneakers at the US Open this week under the watchful eyes of the magazine's grand dame, Anna Wintour.

The fiercely competitive queen of Queens put on a gritty performance in what is widely expected to be her final tournament, losing in the third round 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-1 to Ajla Tomljanovic with her legacy as a cultural icon firmly in place.

"Style and sport have always been closely intertwined, but no athlete embraced the power of fashion like Serena Williams," Katie Abel, executive editor of Footwear News, told Reuters.