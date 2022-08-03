Napoli to sign African players only if they sign AFCON waiver, owner says

Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis said on Tuesday he would not sign African players any longer unless they agreed to not take part in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly - now at Premier League side Chelsea - and Cameroon midfielder Andre Zambo Anguissa missed several Napoli games while on international duty at this year's AFCON, which took place between January and February.

"Or they sign a waiver giving up their right to participate to the Africa Cup of Nations tournaments or between AFCON and the championships in South America ... I never have them (Napoli players) available," he said in a Wall Street Italia talk show.

He criticised the fact that clubs were agreeing to more and more games, suggesting a European tournament with the top clubs from the strongest five countries instead of the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League.