Galatasaray sign Uruguay midfielder Torreira from Arsenal

Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira has joined Turkish Super Lig side Galatasaray on a four-year contract from Arsenal, the clubs said on Monday.

No financial details were given but the transfer is reported to be worth about five million pounds ($6.04 million).

"I'm very happy with the decision I made, it was a well-thought one," the 26-year-old Torreira told the club's TV.

"I'm looking forward to starting this new adventure.