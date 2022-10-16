Shields earned 'GWOAT' title, says Marshall

Savannah Marshall said Claressa Shields lived up to her self-proclaimed title of "Greatest Woman Of All Time (GWOAT)" after the American won their fight to become the undisputed middleweight champion at London's O2 Arena on Saturday.

The first all-female card in British boxing was headlined by a blockbuster fight which Shields won by unanimous decision as she claimed the WBA, IBF, WBO, WBC and Ring Magazine titles.