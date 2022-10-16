    বাংলা

    Shields earned 'GWOAT' title, says Marshall

    The first all-female card in British boxing was headlined by a blockbuster fight which Shields won by unanimous decision

    Reuters
    Published : 16 Oct 2022, 12:46 PM
    Updated : 16 Oct 2022, 12:46 PM

    Savannah Marshall said Claressa Shields lived up to her self-proclaimed title of "Greatest Woman Of All Time (GWOAT)" after the American won their fight to become the undisputed middleweight champion at London's O2 Arena on Saturday.

    The first all-female card in British boxing was headlined by a blockbuster fight which Shields won by unanimous decision as she claimed the WBA, IBF, WBO, WBC and Ring Magazine titles.

    Marshall and Shields have been rivals for 10 years since they first clashed at the 2012 world championships in China.

    "Claressa is a brilliant fighter - not as fast as I thought!" Britain's Marshall told Sky Sports.

    "She has definitely earned the title of the Greatest Woman of All Time."

    Shields, 27, said it was a special night for women's boxing and described it as the "fight of the year".

    "Women's boxing has been around for so many years and there are so many greats who came before us, but here we are in front of 20,000 fans in London at the O2 Arena," a tearful Shields said after extending her undefeated professional record to 13-0.

    "That was definitely the hardest fight of my career.

    "She's a hard puncher. But I'm the better fighter 10 years later."

    RELATED STORIES
    Namibia pulled off a huge upset over Sri Lanka in the opener of the T20 World Cup in Geelong, Oct 16, 2022. Photo: ICC via Twitter
    Namibia stun Sri Lanka in T20 WC opener
    The Asia Cup champions slumped to a shock 55-run defeat against the African associate side in Geelong
    Community Shield - Liverpool v Manchester City - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - July 30, 2022 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp Action Images via
    Liverpool cannot compete with City's spending power: Klopp
    City are among three clubs in world football who 'can do what they want financially', Klopp says
    LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - September 18, 2022 Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti during the match.
    Madrid keeping it real ahead of El Clasico: Ancelotti
    The Real boss said Barcelona's disappointing Champions League performances would not be a factor as 'in LaLiga they have been extraordinary'
    Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Leeds United - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - August 14, 2021 Manchester United's Mason Greenwood
    Man Utd's Greenwood charged with attempted rape, assault
    He was arrested in January after social media images and videos were posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher