Dortmund draw 0-0 with Manchester City to join them in knockout stage

Borussia Dortmund drew 0-0 with already-qualified Manchester City on Tuesday to book their spot in the Champions League knockout stage with a game to spare.

The result made sure that City, who missed a second-half penalty and are on 11 points, will top Group G while Dortmund, on eight, punched the second qualifying ticket, locking down second spot ahead of third-placed Sevilla, who have five points.

"We played much better in the second half. In the first half we conceded some balls and lost some counter-attacks," said City coach Pep Guardiola.

"Since I've been here we've missed 24 or 25 penalties – it's too many. You always have to admire the courage, but missing so many penalties is a problem. We have to improve.