Marseille miss out on chance to join PSG at top of Ligue 1

Olympique de Marseille missed out on a chance to join Paris St Germain at the top of Ligue 1 on Sunday after being held 1-1 at Stade Brest in the last of the weekend’s encounters.

Marseille moved to four points alongside Racing Lens, Lille, Monaco and Toulouse while champions PSG, who beat Montpellier 5-2 on Saturday, are the only side with two wins and sit on top with six points.

Sunday’s clash between Lorient and Olympique Lyonnaise, both opening-weekend winners, was called off because of the poor state of the pitch at the Stade du Moustoir.

Marseille, who brought on new signing Alexis Sanchez at half-time for his debut, were ahead after 38 minutes as another newcomer, Nuno Tavares, scored with a header but Pierre Lees-Melou’s equaliser was reward for Brest who might well have gone on to win the match.