Pochettino gets first Chelsea win with 3-0 defeat of Luton

Seven minutes later, the England winger turned provider as he crossed for Jackson and the Senegal striker stretched out a boot to score his first Chelsea goal since signing from Villarreal in June.

It was the big-spending Blues' first win of the season after an opening day 1-1 draw against Liverpool and last Sunday's 3-1 defeat at West Ham United and only their second win in 15 Premier League games including last season's dreadful run.

Luton, playing just their second top-division game in 31 years - after opening with a 4-1 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion - and with a side assembled largely from players out of the lower divisions, spurned a chance to level on the hour.

Ryan Giles had the goal at his mercy but Gusto half-blocked his shot and keeper Robert Sanchez reached for the looping ball.

The home fans responded enthusiastically as Chelsea recorded their first home league win since Mar 4 and Pochettino lived up to his promise to get the Blues playing attractive football after the struggles of last season under Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter, both of whom were fired.

Sterling has flourished under the Argentine having struggled to find consistent form for much of the time since his move from Manchester City in July last year.

"I had a conversation with the gaffer earlier last week and we've gone through the role and I know exactly what he needs from me and it's as simple as that," Sterling said.