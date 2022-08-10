Barca's new signings offer hope of comeback, if they can be registered

Robert Lewandowski is the man of the moment in LaLiga with the Poland striker among a number of new signings for Barcelona as they try to dethrone Real Madrid, who added a Champions League title to their league triumph last season.

Barcelona became Europe's biggest spenders in the close season, investing around 150 million euros ($155.21 million) to sign Lewandowski from Bayern Munich, Brazil winger Raphinha from Leeds United and defender Jules Kounde from Sevilla.

They also signed Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen and AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie as free agents, moves that were only possible after the club sold a 35 percent stake in their LaLiga TV rights for the next 25 years and a 25% stake in their audiovisual studio for some 638 million euros.

However, due to a deep financial crisis exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and, restricted by LaLiga's Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules, Barca are still unable to register their new players ahead of the season opener on Saturday against Rayo Vallecano.