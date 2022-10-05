    বাংলা

    Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League

    A first-half free kick from Trent Alexander-Arnold and a second-half penalty by Mohamed Salah help the Reds to secure victory

    Reuters
    Published : 5 Oct 2022, 03:30 AM
    Updated : 5 Oct 2022, 03:30 AM

    Liverpool put their recent stutters behind them to comfortably beat Rangers 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday and move into second spot in Group A.

    • Alexander-Arnold free kick sets Liverpool en route to victory

    • Mohamed Salah seals the win with second-half penalty

    • Liverpool second behind Napoli in Champions League Group A

    • Rangers bottom after three defeats in three games

    The win, thanks to a sumptuous first-half free kick from Trent Alexander-Arnold and a second-half penalty by Mohamed Salah, put the six-times European champions on six points after three games - three points behind leaders Napoli.

    The Scots, who barely threatened Liverpool to the disappointment of their passionate fans complete with a bagpipe-player, remain bottom of the group on zero points.

    In need of a morale booster after their poor start to the Premier League, Liverpool's four-man attack of Salah, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez swarmed over Rangers from the off. By contrast, the visitors' Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos was largely isolated.

    Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp was delighted by his team's tidy and confident performance, albeit against obviously weaker opposition, especially the first goal from Alexander-Arnold whom he had defended from recent criticism.

    Alexander-Arnold, whose chances of making England's World Cup squad are in the balance after recent below-par displays, struck a superb free kick over the wall and past Rangers keeper Allan McGregor in the seventh minute to raise the roof off Anfield.

    "All that matters is performing for the team. It's been a slow start to the season but I'm looking forward to the rest of the season," said Alexander-Arnold, who drew a standing ovation when he was substituted late in the game.

    "The performance was great from the lads. On Saturday, it was disappointing. It was the complete opposite today," he added, referring to Liverpool's 3-3 home draw with Brighton at the weekend.

    GULF IN LEAGUES

    Liverpool's Nunez could have had a hat-trick in the first half as McGregor pulled off four saves in succession from the Uruguayan striker.

    But it was Salah who scored the second from the penalty spot in the 53rd minute after Diaz was brought down in the box.

    The so-called "Battle of Britain" clash underlined the gulf in quality between the top flight divisions in England and Scotland.

    Rangers looked drained and exhausted trying to stem Liverpool's attacks as the intuitive Thiago Alcantara blocked attacks and fed through balls from midfield.

    Virgil van Dijk, who has been in the firing line for Liverpool's leaky defence of late, was barely troubled at the back, although Rangers substitute Rabbi Matondo did force a goal line clearance from Kostas Tsimikas in the dying minutes.

    "We are competing against one of the best sides in Europe. The level we face is very high and the level we have today wasn't good enough to get something out of the game," said Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

    The former Netherlands midfielder praised his side, however, for limiting Liverpool to two goals and for an improved second-half performance. "We will learn from this game," he said, singling out goalkeeper McGregor for a strong performance.

    Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson said the win was a relief after recent pressure on the team, who sit an uncharacteristic ninth in the Premier League and lost their opening Group A clash to Napoli.

    "It felt good out there," he said.

    "You try to not listen to social media, especially when you're going through a tough period as a team. But it can be difficult, it can hurt. You have to try and find a way to use that as fuel when you get out on the pitch."

    Champions League
    Premier League
    RELATED STORIES
    Misfiring Tottenham draw 0-0 at Eintracht Frankfurt
    Misfiring Tottenham draw at Eintracht Frankfurt
    Spurs had plenty of opportunities especially in the first half, but have now gone seven European away matches without a win
    Six of the best as Napoli hand Ajax Amsterdam a record defeat
    Napoli hand Ajax a record defeat
    Giacomo Raspadori netted twice, with goals from di Lorenzo, Zielinski, Kvaratskhelia and substitute Giovanni Simeone adding further gloss to the scoreline
    Brugge upset Atletico 2-0 to remain unbeaten in Group B
    Brugge upset Atletico to remain unbeaten in Group B
    Atletico had a chance to get back into the match with a penalty in the second half but Antoine Griezmann lashed the ball against the bar
    Calhanoglu scores as Inter Milan sink Barcelona
    Inter sink Barcelona
    Turkish midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu slotted home a clinical strike from outside the area just before half-time

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher