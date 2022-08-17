Medvedev gets US Open prep back on track with win in Cincinnati

Daniil Medvedev looked like he had a point to prove as the Russian got preparations for his US Open title defence back on track with a 6-4, 7-5 win over Botic van de Zandschulp in the second round of the Cincinnati Open on Tuesday.

Medvedev had been building momentum ahead of the year's last Grand Slam at Flushing Meadows by winning a tune-up event in Los Cabos without dropping a set but was beaten by Nick Kyrgios in the second round of the Canadian Masters in Montreal last week.

The Russian starting strongly against Dutchman Van de Zandschulp with an immediate break before going on to win the first set.

The second set posed more of a challenge, with the world number one having to save a set point, but he capitalised on several double-faults from Van de Zandschulp before wrapping up the match.