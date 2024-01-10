Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold out for three weeks with knee injury

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has picked up a knee injury that will keep him out for a few weeks, assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders said on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old England international, who has made 18 Premier League appearances for Liverpool this season, suffered the injury during Sunday's 2-0 FA Cup third round win at Arsenal.

"Trent hyperextended his knee. So he has a little tear in the lateral ligament of his knee and he will need time to recover," Lijnders said.