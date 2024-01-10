    বাংলা

    Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold out for three weeks with knee injury

    The 25-year-old England international suffered the injury during Sunday's 2-0 FA Cup third round win at Arsenal

    Reuters
    Published : 10 Jan 2024, 05:34 AM
    Updated : 10 Jan 2024, 05:34 AM

    Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has picked up a knee injury that will keep him out for a few weeks, assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders said on Tuesday.

    The 25-year-old England international, who has made 18 Premier League appearances for Liverpool this season, suffered the injury during Sunday's 2-0 FA Cup third round win at Arsenal.

    "Trent hyperextended his knee. So he has a little tear in the lateral ligament of his knee and he will need time to recover," Lijnders said.

    "Hopefully three weeks, with the winter break in-between," he told reporters.

    Liverpool have a gap of 11 days between Wednesday's League Cup semi-final against Fulham and their next league game at Bournemouth.

    "Hopefully he can come back to where he was. Because this guy was decisive in all the games and was the one who created constantly for us from deep and gave the team a high level of flexibility. We will really miss him," Lijnders added.

    Alexander-Arnold, occasionally used as a midfielder, has scored two goals and provided three assists in the league this season.

