Man United, Tottenham, Liverpool takeover targets for Qatar fund

English Premier League clubs Manchester United Plc, Tottenham Hotspur, or Liverpool FC are being targeted by Qatar Sports Investments over a potential acquisition, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, chairman of Qatar Sports Investments, recently held talks with Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy over a possible purchase of a stake in the club, the report said, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

Qatar Sports Investments is considering either a total takeover or a stake in Manchester United or Liverpool, according to the report.

In an emailed response, Tottenham Hotspur said "there is no truth in reports that a meeting took place regarding the sale of equity in the club".

Manchester United's US owner, the Glazer family, has been looking at options for the 20-times English football champions, including a new investment or a potential sale.