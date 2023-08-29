Carlsen and Niemann settle dispute over cheating claims

Norway's Magnus Carlsen and US chess prodigy Hans Niemann, whom the former world champion accused of cheating last year, have resolved their dispute outside court, online platform Chess.com said on Monday.

Niemann, 20, filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit against Carlsen, Chess.com and US grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura last October after allegations that he had cheated.

A US judge dismissed the lawsuit in June.

Chess.com said all parties had agreed to move forward without any further litigation. The platform added that Niemann's account has been reinstated and he is welcome to play at future events.