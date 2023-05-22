Medvedev outclasses Rune in Rome to capture first title on clay

"At the same time, honestly I didn't believe much I can win a Masters 1000 on clay in my career because usually I hated it and I didn't feel good on it, nothing was working.

"Before this tournament already in Madrid and Monte Carlo I was not feeling too bad. I didn't have any big tantrums and was like 'OK, let's continue' and here I felt amazing in practice.

"But then you need to play the toughest opponents in the world and try to make it. I'm really happy that I managed to do it and prove to myself and everybody that I'm capable."

Rune said he was targeting his maiden Grand Slam title in Paris after reaching three finals during the clay season.

"I'm a very eager person to win titles. I've been close. Hopefully I'll learn from it," Munich champion Rune added.

"Paris is the main goal of the clay season. I think I had the matches that I needed to be as well-prepared as possible. Now it is the last small things I want to do better the next time I stay in these big matches."