    বাংলা

    Medvedev outclasses Rune in Rome to capture first title on clay

    Medvedev's fifth title of a stellar season and 20th overall leaves him as one of the top contenders for Roland Garros

    Reuters
    Published : 22 May 2023, 08:39 AM
    Updated : 22 May 2023, 08:39 AM

    Daniil Medvedev claimed the first claycourt title of his career ahead of the French Open as the Russian world number three beat Denmark's Holger Rune 7-5, 7-5 in a gripping Italian Open final that began after a rain delay on Sunday.

    Medvedev's fifth title of a stellar season and 20th overall leaves him as one of the top contenders for Roland Garros which begins on May 28.

    The 27-year-old, who was out of the top 10 in February, is set to climb to number two in the world and will take the second seeding behind Carlos Alcaraz in Paris, with Novak Djokovic dropping down to number three.

    Medvedev drew first blood in the first Rome final since 2004 not to feature 22-times Grand Slam champions Rafa Nadal or Djokovic, breaking in the 12th game where he met a feeble drop shot from Rune with a powerful drive to wrap up the first set.

    Rune, at 20 the youngest finalist at the Foro Italico since Spaniard Nadal 17 years ago, broke to love in the first game of the second set and pounced again for a 4-3 lead after Medvedev hit back to level the scores.

    But the aggressive world number seven appeared to run out of steam late in a physically demanding spell to hand the advantage back to Medvedev, who produced a tight hold thanks to two huge serves before closing out the victory in style.

    "I always want to believe in myself and I always try to do my best as I want to win the biggest tournaments in the world," Medvedev, who had not won a match in Rome before this year's tournament, said.

    "At the same time, honestly I didn't believe much I can win a Masters 1000 on clay in my career because usually I hated it and I didn't feel good on it, nothing was working.

    "Before this tournament already in Madrid and Monte Carlo I was not feeling too bad. I didn't have any big tantrums and was like 'OK, let's continue' and here I felt amazing in practice.

    "But then you need to play the toughest opponents in the world and try to make it. I'm really happy that I managed to do it and prove to myself and everybody that I'm capable."

    Rune said he was targeting his maiden Grand Slam title in Paris after reaching three finals during the clay season.

    "I'm a very eager person to win titles. I've been close. Hopefully I'll learn from it," Munich champion Rune added.

    "Paris is the main goal of the clay season. I think I had the matches that I needed to be as well-prepared as possible. Now it is the last small things I want to do better the next time I stay in these big matches."

    Tennis
    RELATED STORIES
    Russia's Daniil Medvedev shakes hands with Germany's Yannick Hanfmann after winning their quarter final match of the Italian Open at Foro Italico, Rome, Italy on May 18, 2023.
    Medvedev downs Hanfmann, to meet Tsitsipas in Rome semis
    Medvedev soaked up Hanfmann's powerful hitting and controlled the baseline exchanges
    Deputy head of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev listens during an interview with Russian media at a residence outside Moscow, Russia, Mar 23, 2023.
    We are probably on verge of a new world war: Putin ally
    Putin, who casts the war in Ukraine as an existential battle, says the world faces the most dangerous decade since World War Two
    Li Hui, China's special representative for Eurasian affairs, (R) sat with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (L) during his time as ambassador to Moscow. They were attending a video conference, to mark the start of the construction of the Chinese section of the Power of Siberia gas pipeline, in Moscow, Russia, Jun 29, 2015. REUTERS
    Chinese envoy to visit Ukraine, Russia on 'peace' mission
    Li Hui, China's special representative for Eurasian affairs and former ambassador to Russia, will also visit Poland, France, Germany on the multi-day trip
    Hungary's Fabian Marozsan shakes hands with Spain's Carlos Alcaraz after winning his round of 32 match of the Italian Open at Foro Italico, Rome, Italy on May 15, 2023. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
    Alcaraz stunned by Hungarian qualifier Marozsan in Rome
    The 20-year-old had come into the tournament on the back of triumphs in Barcelona and Madrid

    Opinion

    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk