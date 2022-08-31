    বাংলা

    PSG sign midfielder Ruiz from Napoli

    PSG paid an initial fee of $21.53 million for the midfielder, according to media reports

    Reuters
    Published : 31 August 2022, 06:55 AM
    Updated : 31 August 2022, 06:55 AM

    Paris St Germain have signed central midfielder Fabian Ruiz from Italian side Napoli with the Spain international signing a five-year contract, the Ligue 1 club said on Tuesday.

    Financial details were not disclosed but media reports said PSG paid an initial fee off 21.5 million euros ($21.53 million).

    The 26-year-old has 15 caps for Spain ever since making his debut in 2019 and has even scored once on international duty. He had seven goals and five assists for Napoli in all competitions last season, helping them to a third-placed finish in Serie A.

    Ruiz is PSG's sixth signing since the close season after midfielders Vitinha and Renato Sanches, defenders Nuno Mendes and Nordi Mukiele, and forward Hugo Ekitike. PSG are top of Ligue 1 with 10 points and next play Toulouse on Wednesday.

