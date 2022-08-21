Juve's Allegri unfazed by injury woes

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri is not worried about players being out of action as he grapples with a mounting injury list ahead of Monday's Serie A match at Sampdoria.

Angel Di Maria, who suffered a thigh muscle injury on his Serie A debut after scoring one goal and making an assist in Juve's 3-0 win over Sassuolo, is the latest player to be ruled out at the Turin-based club.

Other key absentees include midfielder Paul Pogba, whose return to Serie A has been delayed by a torn meniscus, and first-choice keeper Wojciech Szczesny.

"When there is a muscle injury at Juve, it is seen as a collapsing house of cards... (injuries) are part of the season, but I am not alarmed by all of this," Allegri told reporters on Sunday.