    বাংলা

    Qatar scraps COVID entry test requirement for World Cup fans

    Qatar is expecting an unprecedented 1.2 million visitors during the Nov 20-Dec 18 World Cup

    Reuters
    Published : 26 Oct 2022, 05:00 PM
    Updated : 26 Oct 2022, 05:00 PM

    World Cup host Qatar has scrapped a requirement for visitors to obtain a negative COVID-19 test before departing for the Gulf Arab state, its health ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

    Previously, Qatar had told fans attending the World Cup they must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test regardless of their vaccination status, before departing by air or at the border crossing.

    Qatar is expecting an unprecedented 1.2 million visitors during the Nov 20-Dec 18 tournament.

    Qatar residents are no longer to take a COVID-19 test within 24 hours of returning to the country from abroad.

    The health ministry also dropped a requirement that adults show their COVID-19 status on a government-run contact tracing smartphone application called Ehteraz before entering stadiums or other establishments like shops and restaurants.

    Visitors and residents must still show the application before entering a healthcare facility, the statement said.

    Qatar is easing restrictions because "the number of COVID-19 cases (is) continuing to drop around the world and in Qatar, and the ongoing roll-out of Qatar's National COVID-19 Vaccination Programme," the statement said.

    Last week, Qatar eased its mask rules and now only requires masks for people visiting healthcare facilities.

    Qatar, which has a population of nearly 3 million, has recorded more than 440,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 692 deaths from the virus, according to data from the Ministry of Public Health.

    Qatar World Cup
    RELATED STORIES
    Premier League - Chelsea v West Ham United - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - September 3, 2022 A corner flag is pictured inside the stadium before the match
    Chelsea appoint Stewart as new technical director
    Stewart, who is currently the technical director of AS Monaco, will take up the role after completing his commitments with the Ligue 1 side
    LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - September 18, 2022 Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti during the match.
    Ancelotti unhappy with Real's set piece defence
    Real, who have already qualified for the last 16, top Group F on 10 points, one ahead of Leipzig with Shakhtar Donetsk on six
    Premier League - Chelsea v Manchester United - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - October 22, 2022 Manchester United's Raphael Varane walks off the pitch after sustaining an injury
    United's Varane out as Ronaldo back in squad
    The club’s manager Erik ten Hag says forward Cristiano Ronaldo will be involved in their Europa League clash with Sheriff Tiraspol
    Photo: Twitter/ICC
    NZ-Afg clash washed out
    The no-result at the Melbourne Cricket Ground left last year's runners-up New Zealand top of Group 1

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher