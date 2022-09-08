Lewandowski bags hat-trick in Barca Champions League bow

"That's how Robert is, insatiable," said coach Xavi Hernandez of the striker Barca paid Bayern Munich 45 million euros for in a big summer of spending in a bid to return the club to past glories.

"The way he trains, the way he helps the team, his humility, his work-rate...I can't praise him enough because it's not just about his hat-trick, it's the way he works, how he knows to dominate the tempo of the game," Xavi added.

It was Lewandowski's sixth hat-trick in the Champions League and he became the first player in the competition's history to score one for three different clubs, having netted trebles for Bayern and Borussia Dortmund.

Torres completed a hugely satisfying evening for Xavi Hernandez's side by scoring the fifth goal to put Barca top of Group C. They head to Bayern next on Sept. 13, when Plzen host Inter Milan.

It was a near-perfect night for Barca and in stark contrast to their first game of the competition last season, when they were outclassed and beaten 3-0 by Bayern on their way to crashing out at the group stage for the first time in 21 years.