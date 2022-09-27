    বাংলা

    Barca's Uruguay defender Araujo to undergo thigh surgery

    He was injured in Uruguay's 1-0 loss away to Iran and was forced off the pitch

    Reuters
    Published : 26 Sept 2022, 07:00 PM
    Updated : 26 Sept 2022, 07:00 PM

    Barcelona's Uruguay defender Ronald Araujo will have surgery in Finland following the thigh injury he sustained on international duty, the club said on Monday.

    Araujo was injured in Uruguay's 1-0 loss away to Iran on Friday and was forced off the pitch after five minutes.

    "Araujo will undergo surgery on Wednesday for the adductor longus tendon avulsion he has in his right thigh," Barcelona wrote on their website.

    The 23-year-old, who has made seven appearances for Barca this season, will undergo surgery less than two months before the World Cup in Qatar starts on Nov 19 but Spanish media reports said he has not been ruled out of tournament.

    LaLiga
