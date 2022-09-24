    বাংলা

    Arsenal have 'good chance' to win Premier League: Wenger

    The Gunners sit top of the Premier League after winning six of their opening seven matches of the season

    Reuters
    Published : 24 Sept 2022, 08:54 AM
    Updated : 24 Sept 2022, 08:54 AM

    Arsenal have "a good chance" to win the Premier League title this season in the absence of a dominant team, former manager Arsene Wenger said.

    League-leaders Arsenal are on 18 points from the opening seven matches of the season with defending champions Manchester City a point behind and London rivals Tottenham Hotspur also on 17 points.

    "I would say they have a good chance this season because I don't see any super dominating team," Wenger, who was in charge of Arsenal between 1996-2018, told Sky Sports. "I believe that it is a good opportunity to do it this season.

    "Of course, it's a little bit of a special season as well because you have the World Cup in the middle and you don't know how much that will affect the performances of the individual players and of the teams.

    "Overall, I believe there is a good opportunity there this season."

    Arsenal next face rivals Spurs on Oct 1 after the international break.

    RELATED STORIES
    Federer admits to last night nerves after emotional farewell
    Federer admits to last night nerves after emotional farewell
    Federer and his great Spanish rival Nadal's doubles defeat to Sock and Tiafoe barely mattered as the night became a celebration of one of the greatest tennis players
    Ronaldo charged with improper conduct after smashing fan's phone
    Ronaldo charged with improper conduct after smashing fan's phone
    The 37-year-old apologised to the 14-year-old fan whose phone he snatched after United's 1-0 defeat at Everton
    Raspadori gives Italy 1-0 win to relegate stodgy England
    Raspadori gives Italy 1-0 win over England
    In a Nations League game of few chances, the hosts looked the more ambitious side and settled the game through Raspadori's crisp finish
    Tears flow as curtain comes down on Federer's glittering career
    Tears flow as curtain comes down on Federer's glittering career
    The Swiss maestro headed into retirement with tears in his eyes and cheers ringing in his ears

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher