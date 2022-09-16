Whatever the numbers say, Federer's artistry was unrivalled

The vacuous debate over who is the greatest male tennis player of all time will not cease now that Roger Federer has decided to hang up his racket and bask in the glow of his dazzling career.

Hard statistics show that the Swiss maestro has already been eclipsed by his great career rivals Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic in some of the key metrics used to determine greatness.

Federer, aged 36, won a record-extending 20th men's Grand Slam singles title at the 2018 Australian Open but it proved to be his last one and in the subsequent years he has watched Nadal reach 22 and Djokovic move to 21.

It is highly unlikely either of those two would have reached such staggering numbers, however, had it not been for the Basel-born phenomenon who turned thumping a tennis ball across a net into a higher art form that often defied imagination.

Former American top-10 player Brad Gilbert once wrote a popular book entitled Winning Ugly -- a prerequisite for 99.9 percent of players in the dog-eat-dog world of pro tennis.