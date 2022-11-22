Former Argentina striker Aguero says he was denied access to team camp

Former Argentina forward Sergio Aguero criticised his country's football association (AFA) after he was denied entry to the team's World Cup training base ahead of their group stage opener against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Aguero scored 41 goals in 101 games for Argentina, representing them at three World Cups and helping them win the 2021 Copa America - their first major title in 28 years.

The 34-year-old said he wanted to wish his countrymen luck before they opened their campaign but was told the right accreditation could not be arranged in time for him to meet his former team mates.