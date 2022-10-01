Trossard hat-trick earns Brighton hard-earned draw at Liverpool

A hat-trick from Belgian forward Leandro Trossard earned Brighton a worthy point in an exhilarating 3-3 draw with Premier League title-chasing Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.

Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi's first game in charge could not have got off to a better start as two well-taken goals from Trossard gave the visitors a 2-0 lead by the 17 minute mark at a stunned Anfield.

Home supporters grew more frustrated as the hosts struggled to create openings, before Roberto Firmino's goal, which was initially ruled out for offside against Mohamed Salah only to be overturned by VAR, gave his side a 33rd-minute lifeline.