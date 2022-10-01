    বাংলা

    Trossard hat-trick earns Brighton hard-earned draw at Liverpool

    Brighton caused Liverpool more problems early in the second half

    Reuters
    Published : 1 Oct 2022, 05:01 PM
    Updated : 1 Oct 2022, 05:01 PM

    A hat-trick from Belgian forward Leandro Trossard earned Brighton a worthy point in an exhilarating 3-3 draw with Premier League title-chasing Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.

    Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi's first game in charge could not have got off to a better start as two well-taken goals from Trossard gave the visitors a 2-0 lead by the 17 minute mark at a stunned Anfield.

    Home supporters grew more frustrated as the hosts struggled to create openings, before Roberto Firmino's goal, which was initially ruled out for offside against Mohamed Salah only to be overturned by VAR, gave his side a 33rd-minute lifeline.

    Brighton caused Liverpool more problems early in the second half, but their inability to make some promising situations count proved costly as Firmino showed brilliant composure inside the penalty area to equalise in the 54th minute.

    Liverpool completed the turnaround and appeared to be on course for a crucial victory after their slow start to the season, when Brighton's Adam Webster put the ball in his own net in the 63rd minute.

    But Trossard was not done yet, completing his treble seven minutes from time and ensuring Brighton left Merseyside with the point they deserved, a draw that keeps them fourth in the standings, four points ahead of Liverpool in ninth.

