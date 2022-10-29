Ten Hag insists he does not save his best players for the Premier League

"Yeah, I know that some see it like this, but I don't have a Europe team and I don't have a Premier League team," Ten Hag told reporters on Friday ahead of his side's clash with West Ham United in the Premier League.

"I look to the opponent (and see) what we need against that opponent, and now I have to focus on West Ham United for Sunday and then we will pick the team to start but also to have plan B or plan C, in the pocket to win that game.

"And that is what we need, finally, to win games, and we not only need 11 players, we need the whole squad."

Ronaldo was brought back into the squad for the Sheriff match having being excluded from the trip to Chelsea last weekend after the Portuguese was disciplined by Ten Hag for refusing to come on as a substitute in the previous match against Tottenham Hotspur.