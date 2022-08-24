Everton edge Fleetwood in League Cup for first win of season, Fulham out

Liverpool loanee James Balagizi made it 2-0 shortly after halftime and the hosts held on comfortably to prompt a pitch invasion after the final whistle.

Leicester City, who like Everton have started the season poorly, gained some relief as they scraped through on penalties against Stockport County after a 0-0 draw.

Premier League Bournemouth also required penalties to knock out Norwich City who were relegated from the top-flight last season. Norwich were poised for the third round as they led 2-1 at Carrow Road but Brooklyn Genesini equalised in stoppage time before the visitors won the shootout.

Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa fell behind at third-tier Bolton Wanderers but hit back to win 4-1.

Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest eased to a 3-0 win at Grimsby Town and Wolverhampton Wanderers beat second-tier Preston North End 2-1.