Di Maria out until early November due to hamstring injury

Argentina winger Angel Di Maria will be out until early November after his club Juventus said on Thursday that he sustained a low-grade hamstring injury.

Di Maria picked up the injury in their 2-0 defeat against Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League on Tuesday and the 34-year-old underwent scans on Thursday.

"Angel Di Maria underwent diagnostic tests... this morning, which revealed a low-grade lesion to the hamstring of the right thigh," Juventus said in a club statement.