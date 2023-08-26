World Cup door not closed on Brook, says England captain Buttler

Harry Brook could still be part of England's World Cup title defence despite failing to find a place in the original 15-member squad for the 50-overs cricket showpiece event in India later this year, skipper Jos Buttler said.

With Ben Stokes back in the squad after reversing his retirement from the one-day format, England dropped Brook - whose explosive batting was in full display on Tuesday when he smashed a 41-ball century in The Hundred competition - from the lineup.

But the 24-year-old is set to travel to India as a reserve player, and England can change their provisional squad until Sept 28.