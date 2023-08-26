    বাংলা

    World Cup door not closed on Brook, says England captain Buttler

    The 24-year-old is set to travel to India as a reserve player, and England can change their provisional squad until Sept 28

    Reuters
    Published : 26 August 2023, 06:25 AM
    Updated : 26 August 2023, 06:25 AM

    Harry Brook could still be part of England's World Cup title defence despite failing to find a place in the original 15-member squad for the 50-overs cricket showpiece event in India later this year, skipper Jos Buttler said.

    With Ben Stokes back in the squad after reversing his retirement from the one-day format, England dropped Brook - whose explosive batting was in full display on Tuesday when he smashed a 41-ball century in The Hundred competition - from the lineup.

    But the 24-year-old is set to travel to India as a reserve player, and England can change their provisional squad until Sept 28.

    "There's still a long time before everyone's meant to get on the plane so we'll wait and see what happens," Buttler said on Friday.

    "We all know Harry's a fantastic player and we saw what he can do the other night. It's not like it's a surprise, we know what a brilliant player he is.

    "He's just the unfortunate one at the moment to not be in that squad. Ben Stokes coming back and being available just as a batter changes the dynamic a little bit."

    A key architect of England's World Cup triumphs in 2019 (ODI) and 2022 (T20), test captain Stokes announced his shock ODI retirement in July last year, citing his workload. But he reversed course this month and was picked for the upcoming home series against New Zealand.

    England are more than happy to greet him back into the ODI squad, even though the talismanic all-rounder, who has been grappling with a troublesome knee of late, will play as a specialist batter.

    "Ben's a fantastic player to be able to welcome back," Buttler said.

    "It's a really tough selection, there have been players performing really well over a period of time and that's where we are at the minute."

    England will begin their title defence against New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Oct 5 in a rematch of the 2019 final.

    RELATED STORIES
    Cricket - Second Test - England v New Zealand - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - Jun 11, 2022 New Zealand's Tim Southee in action.
    NZ's Southee happy with 'tough challenge' in UAE
    Mark Chapman made 51 to help New Zealand post 166-5, while the hosts managed 134-7 in the T20 series decider
    Cricket - Ashes - England Training - The Oval, London, Britain - Jul 26, 2023 England's Ben Stokes with head coach Brendon McCullum during training.
    India to be the next test for England's 'Bazball': Nasser Hussain
    They would encounter vastly different and spin-friendly conditions in India, where England lost 3-1 on their last tour in 2021 under Joe Root's captaincy
    Ashes - Fifth Test - England v Australia - The Oval, London, Britain - July 27, 2023 England's Harry Brook walks after losing his wicket, caught by Australia's Steve Smith off the bowling of Mitchell Starc Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
    Australia edge opening day after England's Brook misses century
    Having won the toss and asked England to bat in murky conditions, Australia will be content with their day's work
    Cricket - Ashes - Fourth Test - England v Australia - Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester, Britain - Jul 23, 2023 General view as ground staff remove the covers ahead of the days play on day 5.
    Australia digests 'hollow' Ashes retention in Manchester rain
    Despite being robbed of victory by the weather, England have only themselves to blame for being on the wrong side of history, a Sydney Morning Herald article says

    Opinion

    Investors staying out of China until the spending starts
    Prigozhin's presumed death may create new problems for Putin
    BRICS expansion could hinder the bloc's geopolitical aspirations
    US Navy trainers simulate a global war
    Peter Apps