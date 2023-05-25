Dybala an injury doubt for Roma's Europa League final, says Mourinho

Forward Paulo Dybala could miss AS Roma's Europa League final against six-time champions Sevilla, manager Jose Mourinho said on Thursday.

The 29-year-old Argentine, who has scored 16 goals and has eight assists across all competitions this season, is yet to recover full fitness after picking up an ankle injury at the end of last month.

"I don't think he can play. Honestly, I hope he can make it for the bench. It's the last game of the season even if after that we have Spezia," Mourinho told reporters ahead of next Wednesday's final in Budapest.

"But for Paulo, it would be the last game. I'd be happy if Paulo could go on the bench and play 15 or 20 minutes. Dybala is still with the doctors."

Roma will travel to 11th-placed Fiorentina on Saturday before taking on the Spanish side in the Europa League final.