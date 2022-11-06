    বাংলা

    Gabriel goal at Chelsea sends Arsenal back to the top

    Gabriel, lurking at the far post, got on the end of a Bukayo Saka corner that flew past a line of Chelsea defenders

    Reuters
    Published : 6 Nov 2022, 02:50 PM
    Updated : 6 Nov 2022, 02:50 PM

    A 63rd-minute toe-poke on the goal line by Brazilian defender Gabriel earned Arsenal a 1-0 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday and lifted them back to the top of the Premier League.

    Gabriel, lurking at the far post, got on the end of a Bukayo Saka corner that flew past a line of Chelsea defenders.

    The deserved victory in a highly-charged London derby sent Arsenal two points clear of Manchester City on 34 points and left a second-best Blues side languishing in seventh, 13 points behind.

    Mikel Arteta's side pressed hard and moved the ball at pace so that Chelsea were often squeezed into their own half.

    But despite their superiority, Arsenal were profligate in front of goal, with Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and BenWhite missing chances against Graham Potter's side.

    But they enjoyed 56% possession and had 14 shots to Chelsea's five.

    Chelsea's best efforts came on the counter-attack but they could produce only half-chances for Kai Havertz, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling.

    Chelsea have earned just two points from their last four league matches and have lost two in succession after last week's 4-1 drubbing by Potter's former side Brighton & Hove Albion.

    RELATED STORIES
    Barcelona bid farewell to emotional Pique with Almeria win
    Barca bid farewell to Pique with Almeria win
    Dembele breaks the deadlock before De Jong scores off a rebound from goalkeeper
    Pakistan join India in World Cup semis as Dutch dump South Africa
    Pakistan join India in WC semis
    India crush Zimbabwe to set up semis clash with England at Adelaide Oval
    Shakib says his performance at Australia T20 World Cup was ‘not exemplary’
    Shakib not happy with performance
    The allrounder scored only 44 runs and picked up six wickets in five matches in this edition of the showcase event
    Cricket - Third Test - South Africa Practice - The Oval, London, Britain - Sept 7, 2022 South Africa coach Mark Boucher during practice Action Images via Reuters
    S Africa deserve better after World Cup exit: Boucher
    South Africa maintained their long-held reputation as 'chokers', but Boucher said they were not alone in suffering an upset in the tournament

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher