Villa appoint Emery as manager to replace Gerrard

"Aston Villa is delighted to announce the appointment of Unai Emery as the club's new head coach," Villa said in a statement.

"Unai will take over from November 1st after his work permit formalities are completed."

Emery, who replaced Arsene Wenger at Arsenal in 2018, lasted only 18 months at the North London club before he was sacked, paying the price for failing to reverse a decline in the club's fortunes.

He returned to Spain and has been in charge of LaLiga side Villarreal since July 2020 after signing a three-year deal. Spanish media reported that Villa paid the release clause to get Emery's signature.