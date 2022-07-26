Most Qatar World Cup teams to be based inside 10km radius

Unlike in previous tournaments, all teams will stay in the same hotel and use the same training base throughout the tournament -- even carrying out their sessions the day before matches at their camps rather than the stadiums.

FIFA said 24 of the 32 teams are based within a short drive of each other close to the capital Doha.

"Players will have more time to train and rest during the competition, while being able to experience the excitement that will take over the country at much closer quarters, as fellow players and passionate fans from all 32 nations will be gathering in a single area," said Colin Smith, FIFA's Chief Operating Officer – World Cup.