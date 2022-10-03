Leaky Liverpool may have to learn how to defend differently, says Klopp

Liverpool are conceding too many similar goals in their matches this season and the players may need to get "back to basics" to tighten the defence to return to winning ways, manager Juergen Klopp said on Monday.

Famed for their counter-pressing style which helped Liverpool compete on all four fronts last season, Klopp's side have leaked goals this season and kept only two clean sheets in all competitions.

A 3-3 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion dropped Liverpool to ninth in the Premier League standings and Klopp said they would have to come out of the crisis in a similar way to when they lost several defenders to injuries two seasons ago.

"When you spot a problem and think you have the solution, you expect the solution to be instant and influential, that's never the case in football," Klopp told reporters ahead of Tuesday's Champions League group game against Rangers.