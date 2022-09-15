Haaland goal reminds me of Cruyff, says City manager Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said Erling Haaland's spectacular winner in Wednesday's victory over Borussia Dortmund reminded him of former Dutch great Johan Cruyff.

The Norwegian leapt at the back post, six minutes from the end of the Champions League Group G game to hook a Joao Cancelo cross into the net with the outside of his left-foot.

"What a goal. I remember a long time ago in Barcelona Johan Cruyff scored one quite similar against Atletico Madrid. It’s nice Erling emulated Johan Cruyff," Guardiola, a former Barca player and coach, told reporters.