Ten-man Chelsea beat Leicester 2-1 as Sterling scores twice

Raheem Sterling's first two goals for Chelsea steered the 10-man Blues to a hard-fought 2-1 home win over Leicester City as Thomas Tuchel's side survived the early dismissal of Conor Gallagher in the Premier League on Saturday.

Two yellow cards for Gallagher less than 30 minutes into his first league start at Stamford Bridge seemed to have left Chelsea with a mountain to climb.

But Sterling's double put the hosts in control - the opening goal a deflected, looping shot over goalkeeper Danny Ward in the 47th minute followed by a tap-in 16 minutes later from a Reece James cross.

They were Sterling's first goals since moving to London in the close season from Manchester City and he almost got another when he hit the post during Chelsea's early-second half onslaught.