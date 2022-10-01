Lille won't show World Cup games on giant screen as protest against Qatar

"The City Council of Lille voted unanimously (...) to disapprove of the World Cup in Qatar, which is a nonsense in terms of human rights, the environment and sport. We will not broadcast any match on a giant screen," Martine Aubry wrote on Twitter.

The move by Lille is the latest in a series of protests against Qatar hosting the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 World Cup.

Qatar has faced intense criticism from human rights groups over its treatment of migrant workers.